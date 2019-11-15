Telangana RTC staff relents on merger issue

In a major decision that could pave the way for negotiations, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees’ unions said that it has decided to the demand of merger of the corporation with the government.

Though the striking employees have come out with 26 demands, the merger demand has become the stumbling block to initiate negotiations, with the K Chandrashekar Rao-Government turning down the demand, saying it is an impractical and irrational demand.

While announcing the decision to drop the main demand, JAC Chairman Ashwathama Reddy appealed to the government to begin talks to resolve other demands.

The other demands include revision of pay scales, reduction of tax on diesel consumed by the corporation, filling up of vacancies and buying more buses to replace old buses. The maiden attempt to initiate talks failed within hours as the union representatives walked out of the venue alleging non-cooperation by the officials.