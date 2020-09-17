Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam attains full reservoir level

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, the lifeline of Gujarat, on Thursday, reached its full reservoir level at 138.68 meters, with inflow of water in excess of 55,000 cusecs continuing from the upstream.
At full reservoir level, the dam’s live storage capacity has reached 4.37 million acre feet (sufficient to cover nearly 44 lakh acres with one foot of water).
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed an e-puja sitting at his residence in Gandhinagar and greeted citizens on the occasion. “With the help of Narmada waters, the age-old issue of drought and scarcity of water in Gujarat has become a thing of the past,” he said.
This is the second straight year that the Sardar Sarovar dam attained its full reservoir level capacity. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present when the dam attained its peak storage level on September 15, for the first time ever.
Also read: Heavy rains in Gujarat; 50% of dams approach overflow levels
After Modi took over as Prime Minister in May 2014, among the first decisions he took immediately after assuming office was to grant permission to take the dam height to 138.68 meters from its earlier 121.92 meters.
By June 17, 2017, the sluice gates were installed on the dam and closed to take the total dam height to 138.68 meter.
The dam now has 5,760 million cubic meters of water storage.
This year, Gujarat has seen good monsoon with 19 of its 33 districts receiving large excess or excess rainfall, and 12 getting normal rains till September 16.
Also read: Heavy rains in Gujarat; Surat, Anand receive heavy downpour
So far, the State has witnessed total sowing of 85.83 lakh hectares, which is about 75,000 hectares more than last year.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...