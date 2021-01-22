Shocking insensitivity, arrogance over farmers’ agitation: Congress President

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a fierce attack on the Centre over the farmers’ agitation and said the government has shown “shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations”.
Addressing a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), she alleged that it was now abundantly clear that the three farm laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity to examine in any meaningful detail their implications and impacts.
“The agitation of farmers continues and the government has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations,” she said.
The virtual meeting will also finalise the plan for organisational elections, including that of the next Congress President.
Gandhi said the Congress’ position on the issue of the farm laws has been clear from the beginning. “We reject them categorically because they will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of MSP, public procurement and PDS.”
Discussing the budget session of Parliament, she said there are many pressing issues of public concern that need to be discussed, but it remains to be seen whether the government will agree to a discussion.
Gandhi expressed the hope that the process of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue and be completed to the fullest extent.
The government, she added, has inflicted untold suffering on the people of the country by the manner in which it has managed the Covid-19 pandemic.
The economic situation remains grim and large parts of the economy like MSME and the informal sector have been decimated with the government refusing to extend a lifeline, the Congress president said. “When public expenditure has to be carefully prioritised, it is painful to find huge amounts of money being allocated and spent on initiatives that can only be described as ‘personal vanity projects’,” she said.
“Panic privatisation has gripped the government and this is something that the Congress party can never accept and support,” Gandhi added. The Congress chief also asked the party office bearers to list the schedule and modalities for organisational elections that has to get the CWC’s approval.
