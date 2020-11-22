Take preventive measures against second Covid wave: Telangana CM to officials

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to take preventive measures against Covid case spread and check against any second wave of the spread of the pandemic.
He said all measures would be taken to check the emergence of a second wave of the Covid in the State and suggested people be cautious and observe self-protection guidelines.
“Maintaining personal safety is the best medicine for Covid,” the CM said while reviewing a status on Covid on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan.
“Situation is coming back to normalcy in the State. Covid cases are on the decrease in Telangana. Despite the high increase in the number of tests conducted, the positive cases are less than 10 per cent. The recovery rate is 94.5 per cent. Though people with Covid are suffering, the mortality rate is very low. Yet the government is on high alert and taking all the necessary precautions. All over the State, 10,000 beds with oxygen facility are kept ready. We can increase their number. As on date, the situation is very much under control,” the CM said.
“There is a sudden surge of cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh. Cases are slightly on the rise in Kerala and Karnataka. There is a chance of Covid second wave emerging. The state should be in a position to withstand even the second wave of Covid, and officials should be alert and ready. Required preparations should be made for this,” the CM said.
“The state government will make all the efforts and put in place measures to stop the spread of the Corona Virus. But this required support from the people. People should be cautious and wear masks and follow all the guidelines,” the CM suggested.
The CM disclosed that once a vaccine is available for Covid, it would be first given to the healthcare workers.
