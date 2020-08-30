Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 with many relaxations

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Tamil Nadu has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till September 30 with many relaxations, including dropping the need for e-pass to travel within the State. However, the e-pass system will continue for entry into the State.
The fresh relaxations will not apply to any Covid-19 containment zones across the State.
Intra-district bus services (both government and private) and Chennai Metropolitan bus services will resume from September 1 with Standard Operating Procedure in place. Metro rail will commence from September 7. However, sub-urban rail services will continue to be under suspension.
The State government has increased the number of flights to arrive in Chennai to 50 from the present 25. In Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Thoothukudi and Salem the existing norms will continue, said a statement issued by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.
A new protocol for quarantine and testing will be issued for passengers arriving by air (both from abroad and domestic) and through rail from other States. While interstate rail services will be allowed in select routes, there will not be intra-State services till September 15. A decision will be taken based on the situation then, the statement said.
The full curfew on Sundays has been removed from September.
The State government has permitted the opening of shopping malls, showrooms, big format stores with 100 per cent employee strengths. However, multiplex inside the shopping malls will remain closed.
Places of worship will be opened for devotees but with restrictions on the number of persons to be allowed in the sanctum sanctorum at the same time. Shops can remain open till 8 pm.
Hotels, resorts and clubs have also been allowed to open. However, visitors will be allowed into the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud and other hill stations by obtaining e-passes from respective District Collectors.
From September 1, all state government offices and banks will function with 100 per cent employee strength from the present 50 per cent, the statement said.
