Tangedco open to reviewing need for new coal projects

Tamil Nadu’s state-owned electricity generation and distribution company, Tangedco, is open to reviewing the need for new coal-fired projects, if there is a clear trend showing that the cost of energy from ‘solar plus storage’ plants is lesser than that of coal.

“We are collecting data. If the trends show clearly that RE+storage is cost effective, the government may have to review new coal projects,” a senior official of Tangedco told Business Line.

Recent capacity auctions show the beginning of such a trend. In January, the government of India-owned SECI closed a tender to purchase electricity from RE+storage plants—the bidders could quote different prices for peak and non-peak time power supplies. In what was veritably an OMG development, the weighted average tariff of the winning bidders was Rs 4.04 (USD 5.7 cents) a kWhr (Greenko, 900 MW) and Rs 4.30 (USD 6 cents) a kWhr (ReNew Power, 300 MW). In contrast, new coal-based projects cannot afford to sell power to utilities at less than Rs 5 a kWhr.

Tangedco, a utility that is deeply in the red, with 2017-18 losses at Rs 7,760 crore, is constructing five new coal-based power plants of total capacity of 5,700 MW; and it proposes to build seven more to add another 13,300 MW.

While there is no going back on the ongoing projects, they being in advanced stages of construction, the proposed seven could be reviewed, the official said. He, however, stressed that Tangedco would not rush to cancel the proposed power plants because it is “too premature” to take such a call. “At the moment, it is too big a risk to keep coal projects in abeyance, but we have an open mind,” he said.

For sure, Tangedco is not the only utility that is putting up coal-based power plants—utilities of several states have similar plans. After all, the cost of RE+storage power going so low is a recent development. Experts, such as Pranav Mehta, Chairman of National Solar Energy Federation of India, have been quick to point out that coal power is pricing itself out of the market.

Tangedco’s five ongoing plants of 5,700 MW are estimated to cost Rs 48,410 crore—Rs 8.49 a MW of capacity. This will inevitably put a heavy capital charge on the tariff. And then there is the cost of purchase of coal.

Project Capacity Cost of the project Cost/MW of capacity MW Rs crore Rs crore Ennore TPS 1 x 660 6,380 9.66 Ennore SEZ 2 x 660 9,800 7.42 North Chennai 1 x 800 6,376 7.97 Uppur TPS 2 x 800 12,778 7.98 Udangudi 2 x 660 13,076 9.90 Total 5,700 48,410 8.49

In course of time, users of coal would need to price-in carbon dioxide, which will make coal power even costlier. On top of these, many financiers are refusing to lend to coal projects due to concerns of global warming. Though Indian financiers, who typically lend to state-owned utilities, have explicitly declared they would not lend to coal projects, many experts observe that it is but a matter of time before they do so.