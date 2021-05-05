Telangana asks private hospitals to buy vaccines from manufacturers

The Telangana Government has asked all the private hospitals that are administering Covid-19 vaccines to source their stocks from the manufacturers directly.

It also asked them to limit the vaccination only to people who are 45 years of age or above. This would mean that those in the age group of 18-45 years will have to wait for some more time.

“The private Covid vaccination centres will be permitted to administer vaccines for 45 and above age group only,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (Telangana), has said in a notification.

The Government vaccination centres would administer the doses for people above free of cost, while those who go to the private centres will have to pay for vaccination.

Registration mandatory

Keeping in view the shortage in vaccine supplies, the State government has made it mandatory to register on the Cowin portal to become eligible for vaccination. Walk-ins will not be entertained.

The State has, so far, administered 48.14 lakh doses. About 6.37 lakh people have taken both the doses.

As many as 59 patients died due to the Covid-19 infection on Monday. The State reported 6,876 new positive cases as it tested 70,961 samples. As many as 7,432 patients have recovered from the infection. The State has 79,320 active cases.