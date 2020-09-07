Telangana Cabinet approves GST amendment, FRBM Bill among several others

India goes bananas over export prospects
The Telangana Cabinet today approved several bills, which be taken up for discussion at the Monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly.
After the first day's proceedings of the session, where tributes were paid to the former president Pranab Mukharjee, State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met in the evening at Pragathi Bhavan.
Apart from strategising the session plan, the meeting also approved a number of bills to be taken up including the GST and FRBM Bills.
The following bills were approved for consideration and passage during the ongoing session. These include: The Telangana Abolition of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020; The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Bill-2020; The Telangana Municipal Act-2019 Amendments Bill; The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development-Gram Panchayats-Transfer of non-Agriculture Properties Act-2018 Amendment Bill.
Telangana GST Act-2017 amendment Act, The Telangana Private Universities Act amendment Ordinanace-2020, The Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance-2020, The Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bill-2020, were also approved.
The Cabinet also gave nod to the Ordinance increasing the retirement age of teachers in Ayush medical Colleges, The TS B Pass Bill, The Telangana Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Act-1956, and The Telangana Civil Courts Act-1972.
The Bills approved by the State cabinet and Ordinances would be introduced in the Legislature.
In addition, the Cabinet accorded administrative expenditure of demolishing the old Secretariat and construction of the new Secretariat, and accorded the administrative sanctions for funds for the newly constructed Integrated District Office Complexes.
It also approved the BC Commission’s recommendations to add 17 new castes under the BC Category.
