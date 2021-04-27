Telangana: Covid cases surge past 10,000-mark for first time

For the first time, the number of daily new Covid-19-positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark in Telangana as the State reported 10,122 new cases on Monday. As many as 52 patients have died due to the viral infection.

The total number of active cases now stands at 69,221, putting heavy pressure on hospital infrastructure, including beds.

Recovery rate down

The recovery rate, which used to be over 95 per cent a few weeks ago, fell to 82.68 per cent, almost equalling the national average of 82.50 per cent. The State used to have a better recovery rate than the national average but a steep surge in the new cases has pushed the recovery rate down.

The Hyderabad region reported 1,440 new cases while Medchal district reported 751 cases.

Meanwhile, the State administered 2.14 lakh doses of vaccine on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 42.89 lakh doses.

However, the number of people who received both the doses is only 5.30 lakh.