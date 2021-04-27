Telangana: Covid cases surge past 10,000-mark for first time

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
For the first time, the number of daily new Covid-19-positive cases has crossed the 10,000-mark in Telangana as the State reported 10,122 new cases on Monday. As many as 52 patients have died due to the viral infection.
The total number of active cases now stands at 69,221, putting heavy pressure on hospital infrastructure, including beds.
JITO sets up 100-bed Covid care centre in Hyderabad
The recovery rate, which used to be over 95 per cent a few weeks ago, fell to 82.68 per cent, almost equalling the national average of 82.50 per cent. The State used to have a better recovery rate than the national average but a steep surge in the new cases has pushed the recovery rate down.
Covid-19: Free vaccination for all in Telangana
The Hyderabad region reported 1,440 new cases while Medchal district reported 751 cases.
Meanwhile, the State administered 2.14 lakh doses of vaccine on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 42.89 lakh doses.
However, the number of people who received both the doses is only 5.30 lakh.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...