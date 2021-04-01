Now, you can buy famed Telangana handicrafts through e-Golkonda

The Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation (THDC) has opened an online window to sell the famed handicrafts and handlooms produced in different villages and towns of the State.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has formally opened the e-Golkonda (formerly known as Lepakshi before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh), the e-commerce site that lets shoppers from across the country to buy authentic handicrafts and handlooms.

“After obtaining necessary permissions from the Central government, we will open the portal for shoppers abroad,” he said, after formally launching the site. This portal will help in marketing and promoting Telangana handicrafts and handlooms on a largescale,” he said.

The State Government will set up a common facility centre, besides facilitating skill development and marketing for the products developed by artisans,” he said.