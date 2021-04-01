Now, you can buy famed Telangana handicrafts through e-Golkonda

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation (THDC) has opened an online window to sell the famed handicrafts and handlooms produced in different villages and towns of the State.
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has formally opened the e-Golkonda (formerly known as Lepakshi before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh), the e-commerce site that lets shoppers from across the country to buy authentic handicrafts and handlooms.
“After obtaining necessary permissions from the Central government, we will open the portal for shoppers abroad,” he said, after formally launching the site. This portal will help in marketing and promoting Telangana handicrafts and handlooms on a largescale,” he said.
The State Government will set up a common facility centre, besides facilitating skill development and marketing for the products developed by artisans,” he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...