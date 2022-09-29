Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme which provides purified potable drinking water through taps to every household, has been bestowed with the Union government award again.

A brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme provides safe drinking water to every habitation in the State without leaving out even a single tribal habitat in remote, forest, and hilly areas, an official release said on Wednesday.

The scheme stood as a role model for the entire country by providing purified drinking water to every house through tap, it said.

The Centre through the Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed the implementation of the scheme recently. The inspection was also conducted by a national-level independent organisation in 320 randomly selected villages across Telangana. Besides, examining the quality of water and supply mechanism, the organisation also collected opinions from the people and analysed the information, it said.

Also read With five days to go, monsoon looks third best in last four good years

"It was found that each household is getting 100 litres of per capita quality drinking water under 'Mission Bhagiratha'. It came to the conclusion that Telangana's 'Mission Bhagiratha' scheme has already set an example for the country in terms of quality and quantity. It has been noted that all the villages are provided with uninterrupted, daily quality drinking water through tap connections," the release said.

Regularity category

Telangana has been recognised as the number one State in the country in the 'Regularity Category' and has been selected for the Jal Jeevan Mission Award. Through a letter, the Centre invited the Telangana government to receive the award in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The State government thanked the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union government for recognising Telangana's progress and selecting it for the award at the national level again.

Telangana's flagship "Mission Bhagiratha" wins national award for providing safe drinking water to all rural households



Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of NITI Ayog to grant ₹19,000 Cr to this pioneering project https://t.co/hPFDuKwggE — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 29, 2022

Reacting to the award, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao in a tweet said, "Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of NITI Aayog to grant ₹19,000 crore to this pioneering project."