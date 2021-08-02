The daily dose: August 2, 2021

# Covid-linked insurance: six out of 10 have been settled. The settlement of Covid-related health insurance claims hovers at 60 per cent of the total claims made so far. According to the latest industry data, as on July 19, 2021, total reported claims stood at ₹27,640 crore of which only claims worth ₹16,396 crore have been settled.

# Eye on Kerala continues. The State has now administered more than two crore Covid vaccines cumulatively in first and second doses (1.41 crore first doses and 60.49 lakh second doses) even as the State inoculated a total of 5,15,241 people on Saturday, highest so far for a single day. On July 24, Kerala had vaccinated 4.91 lakh people.

# Meanwhile, both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have made RT-PCR testing mandatory for those arriving from Kerala. An official circular issued by the Karnataka Government late on Saturday said the requirement for a negative certificate is mandatory for all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, originating from Kerala and Maharashtra, and by bus, train or personal transport.

#Telangana has decided to initiate Covid vaccination exclusively for those requiring the second dose at all designated Government Covid Vaccination Centres. Of the 2.2 crore members of the population eligible for vaccination in the State, 1.1 crore, about 50 per cent, have received the first shot. Of this, 33.79 lakh, about 30 per cent, have been inoculated with the second vaccine shot.

# And finally, a side effect from the pandemic — as immunity boosters see a surge in sales. While demand for hand sanitisers may have witnessed peaks and troughs during the two waves of the pandemic, Indian consumers have been steadfast in buying immunity-boosting products in the past few months.

