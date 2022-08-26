The Daily Dose: August 26, 2022

# Low vaccination rates: Researchers studying communities in 14 low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) and territories found that a combination of undersupply of vaccines and treatments, underfunding of health systems and poor adaptation to local needs, were among the few key drivers behind low vaccination rates.

# Covid reinfection: Even with complete doses of vaccination followed by breakthrough Covid infection, a reduced immune response was observed, says an ICMR-NIV study, stressing the need for booster doses.

# Net income picks up:Diageo’s difficulties are emblematic of a market where a high potential for growth for alcohol makers is complicated by tradition and taboo, says the article.

Coming out of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reported its net income rose threefold on an annual basis in the last quarter, beating analyst estimates, even as costs jumped 12 per cent.

# Big B tests positive:Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

# No Djokovic at the US open:Novak Djokovic will not play in the US Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the US. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

# Global tally: The number of coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 15 per cent in the past week while new infections dropped by 9 per cent, the World Health Organisation said. In its latest weekly assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UN health agency said there were 5.3 million new cases and more than 14,000 deaths reported last week.