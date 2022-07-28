The Daily Dose: July 28, 2022

# All that glitters: Gold imports jumped 34 per cent to 170 tonne, while recycling increased 18 per cent to 23 tonne, says this report. Jewellery demand increased 49 per cent to 140 tonne (94 tonne) on a lower base as the demand was affected by the second wave of Covid-19 last year.

# Status report: Maharashtra released its status report on Covid-19 where it’s said, as of July 25, out of 17,534 active Covid-19 patients, only 6.12 per cent of patients are hospitalised with 94 per cent of patients having nominal symptoms of Covid-19.

# Covid surge, as monkey pox rises: Two suspected monkeypox cases surfaced in India on Wednesday even as the test results were awaited. A woman from Noida, Uttar Pradesh showed symptoms of the viral inection, even as a male patient with suspected monkeypox symptoms was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital. This comes amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

# Marine products hit a high: Marine products exports from India reached an all-time high of $7.74 billion in 2021-22, despite the heavy odds. In the previous two years, Covid-19 affected the exports but last year, it picked up, this report says.

# Recession prominent: IMF’s take on the world economy looks like a worst-case outcome. “The risk of recession is particularly prominent in 2023, when... household savings accumulated during the pandemic will have declined,” it said.

# Fed will not flinch: The Federal Reserve said it would not flinch in its battle against the most intense breakout of inflation in the US since the 1980s even if that means a “sustained period” of economic weakness and a slowing jobs market.

The policy rate is now at the level....that in effect marks the end of pandemic-era efforts to encourage household and business spending with cheap money, the report says.

# Live in a bubble: In bid to check spread in Shenzhen, companies told to restrict operations to employees living within a closed loop or bubble, according to a report on Wuhan — the place where it all started.

