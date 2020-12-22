Two dead in ONGC gas pipeline blast at Kalol

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A blast triggered by a leakage in a gas pipeline of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) at Kalol, near Gandhinagar, claimed two lives early on Tuesday.
Two houses collapsed and several vehicles were damaged due to the strong blast that rocked a residential society in Kalol town, close to the onshore Kalol field of the PSU major’s Ahmedabad asset.
Police officials confirmed two deaths while two persons were injured in the early-morning blast. Preliminary investigations suggested the blast was triggered by a possible leakage in the underground natural gas pipeline. Further investigation is still on. Fire experts from ONGC and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the spot for investigation.
Also read: ONGC Hazira fire: Customers feel the heat as supply gets crippled
ONGC officials couldn't be reached for a comment. The Kalol field is one of the oldest in the region with non-operational old gas pipelines.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly called the Gandhinagar District Collector to get the details of the incident. Kalol falls under the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, represented by Shah. A message from Gujarat BJP circles stated that Shah had expressed grief over the tragic incident and conveyed condolences to the affected. There is no official communication from the Union Home Ministry so far on this.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...