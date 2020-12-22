Two dead in ONGC gas pipeline blast at Kalol

A blast triggered by a leakage in a gas pipeline of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) at Kalol, near Gandhinagar, claimed two lives early on Tuesday.

Two houses collapsed and several vehicles were damaged due to the strong blast that rocked a residential society in Kalol town, close to the onshore Kalol field of the PSU major’s Ahmedabad asset.

Police officials confirmed two deaths while two persons were injured in the early-morning blast. Preliminary investigations suggested the blast was triggered by a possible leakage in the underground natural gas pipeline. Further investigation is still on. Fire experts from ONGC and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the spot for investigation.

ONGC officials couldn't be reached for a comment. The Kalol field is one of the oldest in the region with non-operational old gas pipelines.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly called the Gandhinagar District Collector to get the details of the incident. Kalol falls under the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, represented by Shah. A message from Gujarat BJP circles stated that Shah had expressed grief over the tragic incident and conveyed condolences to the affected. There is no official communication from the Union Home Ministry so far on this.