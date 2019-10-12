National

Women to be exempted from odd-even scheme: Kejriwal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 12, 2019 Published on October 12, 2019

The odd-even scheme to begin in New Delhi from November 3, for third time. File Photo   -  The Hindu

Women will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme which is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he said. “Women driving alone, cars having all women as occupants and women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years will be exempted,” he said.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind their safety, Kejriwal added. A decision on whether two-wheelers should be exempted from the scheme or not is yet to be taken and we are consulting experts, he said.

