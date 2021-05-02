NCP Chief Sharad Pawar hints at realignment of regional forces against the BJP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar hinted at a realignment of regional parties to lock horns with the BJP even as he was congratulating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively” Pawar tweeted.

NCP leaders said that Pawar will have a telephonic conversation with Banerjee. Senior party leaders feel that Pawar might once again take a lead to form an alliance of regional parties against the BJP at the national level.

Earlier Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had insisted on strengthening the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP. With Mamata singlehandedly decimating the BJP, Pawar would want her to play a lead role in the front against the BJP.

‘Regional parties could give tough fight’

Pawar also congratulated Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan saying, “Congratulations to Mr. @vijayanpinarayi on a historical consecutive victory in the Kerala elections. Together we fought these elections and now together we will fight the battle against Covid!” Pawar has also congratulated DMK leader M K Stalin.

Pawar had earlier criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he lacked the consistency needed to be accepted as a leader by the country. However, Congress leaders had hit back at Pawar for his statement and even warned that the attack on Rahul Gandhi would affect the stability of the Shiv Sena –NCP and Congress government in Maharashtra.

“Pawar still hopes that regional parties could give a tough fight to BJP in 2024 and Mamata’s victory has come as a major impetus. Pawar might initiate the realignment of regional forces against the BJP and let Congress decide whether it wants to be part of the anti-BJP front dominated by regional parties,” said an NCP insider close to Pawar.