No interviews for Telangana group I, II job recruitment

The aspirants of the much-coveted Group I and Group 2 categories of posts in Telangana Government will have to face no interview/personality test for obtaining a job. There will be only written examination.

The State Government has decided to do away with the interview component of the recruitment tests for these two categories of posts, which has been approved by the State Cabinet early this week.

As part of the mega recruitment drive for over 90,000 vacancies in the Government, the State Finance Department had already approved filling up over 1,000 posts under Group 1 and 2 services, including top jobs such as Revenue Divisional Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Regional Transport Officer and Commercial Tax Officers.

It has asked Telangana State Public Service Commission to do the needful for conducting recruitment process.

“This is welcome and inspires more confidence among the candidates appearing for the exam,’‘ Mahesh Reddy from Warangal, who is preparing for Group I exam in Hyderabad, told BusinessLine, on Thursday.

‘Transparent recruitment process’

When contacted on the implications of the decision, Krishna Pradeep, Chairman, 21st Century IAS, a coaching centre here, said, “The Telangana Government has decided to do away with the interviews for all the recruitments, including the Group 1 recruitment through GOMS no. 47 dated April 11, 2022. The stated objective is to make the recruitment more transparent and bias-free, and to inculcate trust among the candidates in the recruitment process.”

According to him, the decision augurs well for the candidates. “The earlier experience in the TSPSC recruitment at the interview level has been disappointing to the candidates. There were allegations of huge corruption against the members. In view of this experience, it is very much a welcome move,” he added.

Some experts say that it is also high time to reform the State public service commissions rather than the examination system. The members in the Office of Civil Service Commission are selected on the basis of merit. Similar mechanism should be enforced in India to select the members of the public service commissions on merit.

“The positions in the public service commissions should not continue to be political appointments,” Pradeep said.