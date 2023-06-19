NTPC has entered into agreements — FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) and Supplementary Agreement — with SCCL ( The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd) for its stations at Ramagundam, Kudgi and Solapur.

According to a statement issued by the company on Monday, this agreement consists of FSA for Kudgi— 2 Units (2x800 MW) for 67.50 lakh metric tonne, Supplementary Agreement to the FSA of Solapur Unit-2 (2x 600 MW) and also will add as a supplementary agreement to the existing FSA of Ramagundam.

The deal between NTPC and SCCL will also include Supplementary Agreement for aggregation of SCCL annual contract quantity and implementation of flexible utilisation of domestic coal policy.