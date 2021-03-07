Ola plans to invest $2 billion in TN two-wheeler factory

Tucked away on the foothills of a line-up of rocky hills, after a 150-km drive from Bengaluru towards Chennai, one can spot dozens of bulldozers levelling a 500-acre land where construction workers will soon start building the world’s largest two-wheeler factory.

Once completed, the Ola Future Factory, the brainchild of Bhavish Aggarwal, will be able to produce 10 million electric scooters per year. Ola expects to invest about $2 billion for the entire project. For the first phase of the project which is expected to be completed by June this year, Ola will invest around ₹2,000 crore. About 2 million scooter units are expected to roll out of the facility once the first phase is completed.

“The project will disrupt the industry. Our ambition is to build a global business. We plan to export a lot of vehicles,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said. The factory will be built in four phases and is based in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. “We are completely capitalised and well-funded for this project.” Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal, an IIT-Bombay alumnus, is a first-generation entrepreneur whose venture Ola Mobility, which allows customers to book a cab through a mobile app, became one of the biggest success stories of the start-up world. He co-founded the company in January 2011, and within a decade, it became the lifeline of millions of office-going executives and call centre employees. By February 2020, it had a network of 25,000 drivers, and around the same time, the company had launched similar services in the highly-competitive markets of London and in a few Australian cities. It later bought another ride-hailing company based out of Bengaluru – taxiforsure – in March 2015. His ride-hailing company is today worth $6.2 billion with investments from giants such as Softbank Group, Tiger Global, Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors.

‘We are more of a tech firm’

Aggarwal believes that the concept of two-wheelers will completely change once the electric-vehicle revolution ushers in. “One must understand that we are more of a technology company than an automobile company,” he said pointed while making a detailed presentation of the project during an interaction with a group of journalists.

The company expects to start making electric motorcycles and electric four-wheelers at some point in time in the future. The scale of operations for manufacturing two-wheelers is huge and the Aggarwal firmly believes that without thinking big, this project would not have been worth all the hard work. “The only way to do this is through the scale of operations,” Aggarwal said.

The factory is being built on a 500-acre land and will be highly automated with 3,000 robots being deployed to perform critical functions. About 10,000 employees are expected to be hired to work in the factory. Ola’s Future Factory will have a total of 10 production lines at full capacity and will roll out one scooter every two seconds. The project has already received 100 patents with Aggarwal himself owning a few of them.

The integrated manufacturing facility will have a lithium-ion battery making unit (with the cells to be imported from South Korea initially), a paint shop, general assembly, two supplier parks and facilities to house 50 vendors. There will also be a test track. At least 20 per cent of the factory’s energy requirements will be met through roof-top solar panels.

While the Indian government and the various state governments have rolled out several incentives to encourage entrepreneurs to set up electric vehicle manufacturing units, critics say that consumers may show some resistance given their price sensitivity. “But we have an aggressive pricing policy, which we will unveil soon. We also expect that the kind of marketing campaign we will mount will to a large extent help the customers to seamlessly transition from gasoline-based scooters to electric ones,” Aggarwal said.

According to the Research and Markets website, in FY 2020, the Indian electric two-wheeler market stood at around 1,52,000 units and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25 per cent during FY 2021.