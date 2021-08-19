People have benefited from petrol price reduction: TN FinMin

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in the Assembly on Thursday that by by reducing the price of petrol, people have directly benefited and sale of petrol has increased.

In his reply during the budget debate, the minister said data shows that from August 1 to 13 daily petrol sales were 9,180 kilo litres (kl). However, from August 14 to 17, the sales increased to around 10,317 kl.

Also read: TN budget: Petrol price to reduce by ₹3 per litre

On Wednesday, responding to a query raised by an AIADMK member, the minister said that the reduction in price was a major relief to the people and will serve as a stimulus to the State’s economy.

Rajan presenting the revised budget for 2021-22 on August 13 announced a cut in tax on petrol by ₹3 as promised by the DMK in its election manifesto. This will annually cost ₹1,160 crore to the State government. The reduction was done as per the instructions of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he had said.

The DMK in its manifesto had promised to reduce petrol price by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.