PFC to finance 350 electric buses for Uttar Pradesh

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Government-owned NBFC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has inked an agreement to finance the deployment of 250 buses across nine cities in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative is part of the FAME-II scheme.
PFC on Wednesday signed an agreement to lend ₹275 crore for deployment of 350 electric buses across nine cities of Uttar Pradesh. The agreement was signed with GreenCell Mobility, which is an e-mobility platform supported by the governments of India and the UK to boost adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The buses will be deployed in key cities of UP including Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad & Mathura.
India has launched FAME-II scheme with an allocation of ₹3,500 crore for promotion of adoption of electric buses. Electric buses offer sustainable mobility solutions by tackling challenges of poor air quality and also reducing carbon footprints of the nation.
The upfront cost of electric vehicles (EVs) is higher than the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. However, the operational cost of electric vehicles is lower than ICE vehicles. Besides, EVs are being supported by way of demand incentives under FAME India scheme to reduce the cost difference between the electric vehicles and ICE vehicles.
Also read: Tata power finishes installation of over 1,000 EV charging stations in India
To promote EVs in the country, the government increased the demand incentive under FAME-II scheme to ₹15,000/KWh from ₹10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of cost of vehicle, enabling cost of electric two-wheelers to come at par with ICE-two wheeler vehicles.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...