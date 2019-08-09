News

PM Modi to visit Bhutan

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan on August 17-18 during which he will hold talks with the top leadership on a host of issues, including strengthening the bilateral development partnership and collaborating in the hydropower sector.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Bhutan on August 17 and will call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He will also hold delegation-level talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering the same day. The highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Mangdechhu hydropower project, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said at a media briefing.

foreign relations
Bhutan
