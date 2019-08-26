News

PM Narendra Modi rejects any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir

PTI Biarritz/London | Updated on August 26, 2019 Published on August 26, 2019

A file photo of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump   -  Reuters

Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically rejected any scope for a third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying that the two countries can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally and “we don’t want to trouble any third country”.

Modi made these remarks while interacting with the media alongside US President Donald Trump, who ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister had said that he will discuss the Kashmir issue with him on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz.

Trump in recent past has offered mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. “There are many bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and we don’t want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally,” Modi said.

