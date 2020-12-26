Rajnikanth’s health condition stable

The health condition of actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here on Friday, is stated to be stable.

“Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and found that there is nothing alarming. A few more reports are awaited,” a hospital bulletin has said.

The doctors will take a call on Sunday morning on his discharge based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight.

Earlier in the day Rajnikanth’s blood pressure was on the higher side. “His blood pressure is under better control than yesterday. Investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far,” the hospital said in the morning.

“His blood pressure medications are being given carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring,” it said.

He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure. Visitors are not allowed to meet him.

Rajnikanth is in the city for the last two weeks for the shooting of his forthcoming film Annatthe. The shooting, however, suspended two days ago after a few of the crew members were tested positive for COVID-19.

Though Rajni was tested negative on December 22, he complained of fluctuations in BP and was admitted to Apollo’s Jubilee Hills facility here.

Actor Chiranjeevi called Rajnikanth’s daughter to enquire about his health condition. Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan issued a statement wishing him a speedy recovery.