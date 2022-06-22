Ready to resign from the CM’s post, but come forward and say so: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to rebel MLAs

Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he is ready to resign from the post of Chief Minister if the rebel MLAs demand.

In a virtual address, Thackeray also appealed to the Shiv Sena cadre that if they feel he is unfit to be the head of the party he will quit the post as well.

Uddhav further said Congress and NCP leaders want me to continue as the Chief Minister. “But if my own people don’t want me in the chair of CM, what is the way out? If my people say that they (Congress and NCP) want you, but we don’t want you (what next?). Why don’t come here and talk to me instead of going to Surat? Just come in front and say that Uddhavji you are unfit to govern and we don’t want you as CM. It is okay. I will quit,” said Thackeray.

“Even today I am telling you even if one of the MLAs come forward and tell me that Uddhav Thackeray should not remain in the CM’s chair, I am ready to resign from the post of the Chief Minister. If you don’t have trust in me, after this FB live I am shifting from Varsha (official residence of Maharashtra CM) to Matoshree ( Thackery family’s home)”.

Appealing to the rebel MLAs, he further said, “...but come in front of me and tell me this. I will ready my resignation letter and those MLAs who are missing or have been taken away must come to me and take this letter and submit it to the Governor. If Governor asks me to come personally I shall be there. I am not doing this out of desperation or helplessness or compulsion”.

He said he is ready to face any challenge as long as his party cadre is with him.

“I appeal Shiv Sainiks. If they feel I am not capable of leading Shiv Sena, tell me and I will leave this post. I am ready to leave both the posts, but if I leave the chair of CM, and another Shiv Saink becomes the CM, I will happily accept it” said Thackeray.

“If you (rebel MLAs) say we will accept anyone as CM but not Uddhav Thackeray, I will accept it but come in front of me and tell me this. You come or call me from there. If you are not comfortable coming here (in Mumbai) tell me clearly we don’t want you, I shall leave the post,” said the Chief Minister.

“Number is not the matter here. Even if one of my people vote against me that is shameful for me. Don’t bring the situation that you have to bring no-confidence motion against me, you tell me I will quit,” he concluded.