Akshya join hands with SCAN to build homes for parents of differently-abled adults

Leading real estate player Akshaya has signed up with SCAN (Special Child Assistance Network), a Chennai-based NGO, for what they call first of its kind initiative – an inclusive housing project – Akshaya Today – that is aimed at addressing the concerns of parents of people with special needs.

The SCAN Inclusive Housing project, being planned at Kelambakkam in the IT Corridor of Chennai, will offer Group Homes that would be managed by SCAN in partnership with Vidya Sagar. These are shared accommodations (co-living) for adults with special needs.

The project will offer a full range of amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, a 2-acre garden with aesthetic walkways as well as several disability-friendly features such as railings, ramps, audio announcements and braille-text on elevators. It is slated for completion by March 2022.

“We have always been in the quest of doing something unique and different in real estate, and SCAN’s Inclusive Living concept has inspired us to prove our mettle once again in this category. With our 26-years expertise in this field, we intend to provide SCAN members with a holistic housing solution supported by various amenities,” said Chitty Babu, Chairman & CEO of Akshaya.

The SCAN Group Homes will come with all modern conveniences, appropriate caregiver support for the persons with disability, and managed services for food, housekeeping and maintenance.

“Parents of special children could buy a flat in the project for them, while their special children will stay with caretakers in other homes of the same complex. The special children are taken care of when the parents need to travel or have emergency works to attend to,” said Gopinath Ramakrishnan, Managing Trustee of SCAN.

The Akshaya Today project, which will come up on a 21-acre area, will be a mini-township with 2,134 homes, and will have options of 1, 2 or 3 BHKs, at preferential prices. In addition, they can get customised modifications, if any, specific to their requirement like wider doors for wheelchair access and customised bathrooms.

SCAN will also offer a vocational centre with a range of self-employment and supported employment options, and a therapy centre to provide required therapies for persons with special needs as well as all others in the Akshaya Today campus. This will help families with special children or any person with special needs to live life to the fullest of their ability.