Naredco launches housing portal

The National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) on Tuesday announced the launch of an e-commerce housing portal ‘HousingForAll.Com’.

The portal, which was launched by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will host a 45-day all-India online Home-Buying Festival for ready-to-move-in homes in around 1,000 projects.

The initiative to come up with an e-commerce platform was proposed by Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, during the first National RERA Conclave held in Lucknow last November.

According to industry reports, more than 1 lakh ready-to-move-in homes are available at present and nearly 2.75 lakh new homes are expected to be added to the market over the next one year. The council expects the entire ready-to-move-in inventory to be available on sale through this e-commerce platform.