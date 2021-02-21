3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses provides better protection: Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
According to a new study, an interval of three months between the administration of the first dose and the second dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine may yield better efficacy.
The study, published in the journal Lancet, suggested that the first dose could offer 76 per cent protection against the coronavirus if the second dose was inoculated after three months.
For the research, the authors carried out post-hoc exploratory analyses from a phase three randomised controlled trial. The trials found that the interval between doses can be safely extended to 3 months given the protection a single dose offers. This may also allow countries to vaccinate a larger proportion of the population more rapidly.
Study lead author Professor Andrew Pollard, University of Oxford, United Kingdom (UK), said, "Vaccine supply is likely to be limited, at least in the short term, and so policy-makers must decide how best to deliver doses to achieve the greatest public health benefit.”
He added, “Where there is a limited supply, policies of initially vaccinating more people with a single dose may provide greater immediate population protection than vaccinating half the number of people with 2 doses. In the long term, a second dose should ensure long-lived immunity, and so we encourage everyone who has had their first vaccine to ensure they receive both doses."
Other vaccines, including for flu, Ebola and malaria, also give greater protection and stronger immune responses after a longer interval between doses.
For this study, the researchers combined data from randomized controlled trials in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, including 8,948, 6,753, and 1,477 people, respectively (totaling 17,178 people).
Participants were aged 18 years and over (see appendix table S1 for more detail), and either received two standard doses of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine (8,597 participants) or a control vaccine/saline placebo (8,581).
In the UK trial, a subset of participants (1,396 people) received a lower dose of the vaccine than their first dose.
The primary outcome of the trial was the number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases in the control and Covid-19 vaccine groups occurring more than 14 days after the second dose.
The results revealed that participants who were given their doses 12 or more weeks apart had greater protection (81 per cent) than people who were given their two doses less than 6 weeks apart (55 per cent).
Following a single standard vaccine dose, vaccine efficacy from 22 days to three months after vaccination was 76 per cent. Their modeling further indicated that this protection did not reduce over the 3 months.
Notably, antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein remained at similar levels for 3 months.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...