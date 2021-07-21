A Made-in-India IQ test

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Measuring intelligence has always been an area of interest. Psychologists have been attempting to understand it from different perspectives and measure it on a scale.
The present tools used to measure the IQ (intelligence quotient) in the country followed Western models and are dated.
A group of Indian psychologists have teamed up by a Made-in-India model to measure the IQ of students and adults.
The team, led by J P Das (Prof. Emeritus, Dept of Education Psychology, University of Alberta, Canada), comprises educational, rehabilitation and clinical psychologists.
They tested the model on 1,700 children aged 5-20, covering five States of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha before standardising the model.
The psychometric tool to measure intelligence and cognitive skills, titled Brain-Based Intelligence Test (BBIT), can provide a framework for integrating biology and cognitive processes that directly affect education and brain plasticity.
This test also assists clinicians in the diagnosis of impairment of cortical functions as evident in conditions like stroke, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injury. Additionally, this test has diagnostic criteria to identify hyperactivity and specific learning difficulties in children.
“Intelligence is reframed here as a selective cluster of different cognitive processes often localized in broad divisions of the brain,” Pooja Jha Nair, a rehabilitation psychologist, told BusinessLine.
“A brain-based approach not only relates to how intelligence works, but also opens the door to understanding the mind and hence consciousness,” she pointed out.
“This test has been made ground up from conception to its publication completely in India. Presently, quality IQ assessment tools are expensive and available for limited age range,” she said.
In this background, BBIT becomes promising by covering those in the age group of 5 to 20 years and comes with an affordable price, she says.
“The test measures executive functions of the brain like cognitive flexibility which enables us to change our cognitive strategies, if need be,” she said.
The test gives insights into a person’s social problem-solving skills and other key aspects like attention span and reasoning skills.
A lot of statistics and calculation has gone into the process to make it a reliable and valid test. Interpretation varies according to the score and age.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...