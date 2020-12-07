Covid-19: India’s active case load falls below 4 lakh

SUV Magnite: A ‘make or break’ product for Nissan India
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
India’s coronavirus infections rose to 96.77 lakh, while the active case load fell below 4 lakh and the recoveries surged to 91.39 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
With 36,011 new Covid-19 cases, India’s total tally rises to 96.44 lakh
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,77,203 with 32,981 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,573 with 391 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Has India crossed the Covid peak?
There are 3,96,729 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprise 4.10 per cent of the total case load, the data stated.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 91,39,901 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.45 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the ICMR, 14,77,87,656 samples have been tested up to December 6 with 8,01,081 samples being tested on Sunday.
