European Commission signs pact with ICSSR

The European Commission and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) have signed a new implementing arrangement to enhance scientific cooperation encouraging top Indian social scientists to join research teams in Europe, funded by the European Research Council (ERC) on a temporary basis.

“This initiative will provide opportunities to Indian researchers (Principal Investigators of Research Projects, Senior Fellowship Awardees and Post-Doctoral Fellows) who are supported by the ICSSR and want to pursue research collaborations with European researchers, supported by the ERC. The role of the ERC and the ICSSR is to facilitate contacts between their respective scholars who are interested in international cooperation,” according to an official release circulated by the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan on Wednesday.

Second of its kind

The Ambassador of the EU to India, Ugo Astuto, and the Member Secretary of the ICSSR, Virendra Kumar Malhotra, signed the implementing arrangement in a virtual mode. The joint initiative is the second of its kind for the ERC with an Indian funding body.

“Since the start of the ERC in 2007, 62 Indian nationals have been awarded an ERC Grant. Compared with other non-European grant holders, Indians are ranked third after nationals of the US and Canada, which shows India’s scientific excellence,” the release stated.