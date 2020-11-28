Former Pfizer chief claims Covid-19 pandemic effectively over, no need for any vaccine

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
As Pfizer pharmaceutical breaks news for bringing Covid-19 vaccine, a former vice president and Chief Scientist of the company Michael Yeadon said that there is no need for any vaccine to end the ongoing pandemic.
According to a report published in the Lockdown Sceptics, Yeadon wrote: “There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from the disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”
Yeadon made the comment on the vaccine development while criticizing the role played by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a government agency of the U.K.
SAGE is tasked with a role to determine public lockdown policies in the UK, as a response to the Covid-19 virus.
He added: “SAGE says everyone was susceptible and only 7 per cent have been infected. I think this is literally unbelievable. They have ignored all precedent in the field of immunological memory against respiratory viruses. They have either not seen or disregarded excellent quality work from numerous world-leading clinical immunologists which show that around 30 per cent of the population had prior immunity.”
“They should also have excluded from ‘susceptible’ a large subset of the youngest children, who appear not to become infected, probably because their immature biology means their cells express less of the spike protein receptor, called ACE2. I have not assumed all young children don’t participate in transmission, but believe a two-third value is very conservative. It’s not material anyway,” Yeadon wrote.
“So SAGE is demonstrably wrong in one really crucial variable: they assumed no prior immunity, whereas the evidence clearly points to a value of around 30 per cent (and nearly 40 per cent if you include some young children, who technically are ‘resistant’ rather than ‘immune’),” wrote Yeadon.
He concluded that the pandemic is effectively over and can easily be handled by a properly functioning NHS (National Health Service).
