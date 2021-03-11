Higher concentration of airborne pollen linked to spiked Covid-19 infection rates

According to a recent study carried out by the researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM)and the Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen in Germany, a higher concentration of airborne pollen is associated with spiked Covid-19 infection rates.

For the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers employed data from 130 stations in 31 countries on five continents.

The authors of the study noted that people in high-risk groups can protect themselves by watching pollen forecasts and wearing dust filter masks.

Methodology

The research team gathered collected data on airborne pollen concentrations, weather conditions, and SARS-CoV-2 infections. They took into consideration the variation of infection rates from one day to another and the total number of positive tests.

The researchers also incorporated data on population density and the effects of lockdown measures.

Key findings

The team noted that airborne pollen can account for, on average, 44 per cent of the variation in infection rates, with humidity and air temperature also playing a role in some cases.

During intervals without lockdown regulations, infection rates were on average 4 per cent higher with every increase of 100 grains of airborne pollen per cubic meter.

The researchers stated that high pollen concentrations lead to a weaker immune response in airways to viruses that can cause coughs and colds.

Also read: Surgeries should be postponed for Covid-19 patients; high death risk: Study

They explained that when a pathogen invades the host’s cells, infected cells send out messenger proteins. This also occurs during the SARS-CoV-2 attack.

These proteins, known as antiviral interferons, signal nearby cells to escalate their antiviral defenses to keep the invaders at bay. Appropriate inflammation response is then activated to fight the viruses, according to the researchers.

The researchers said that if airborne pollen concentrations are high, and pollen grains are inhaled with the virus particles then fewer antiviral interferons are generated. The beneficial inflammatory response is also affected.

“You cannot avoid exposure to airborne pollen. People in high-risk groups should, therefore, be informed that high levels of airborne pollen concentrations lead to an increased susceptibility to viral respiratory tract infections,” said Stefanie Gilles, first author of the study.