Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz; James Peebles share 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to James Peebles and Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.

James Peebles won the coveted prize “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology”. Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the award “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

"James Peebles took on the cosmos, with its billions of galaxies and galaxy clusters. His theoretical framework, developed over two decades, is the foundation of our modern understanding of the universe’s history, from the Big Bang to the present day" another tweet said.

"Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz have explored our home galaxy, the Milky Way, looking for unknown worlds. In 1995, they made the first discovery of a planet outside our solar system, an exoplanet, orbiting a solar-type star, 51 Pegasi," it added.