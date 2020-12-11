Now, Google to provide Covid-19 vaccine info on Search

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Google will launch a new feature on Search that will provide users with a list of authorised vaccines in their location.
The feature will be rolled out to users globally, starting with the United Kingdom.
“Beginning in the United Kingdom, we’re launching a new feature on Search so when people look up information for Covid-19 vaccines, we will surface a list of authorised vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine. As other health authorities begin authorising vaccines, we’ll introduce this new feature in more countries,” Google said.
Also read: IPL beats even Covid in Google search
This is part of the tech giant’s broader initiative to provide more information on Covid-19 vaccines as countries across the globe are now focusing on vaccine deployment.
The Covid-19 information panel on YouTube will also provide vaccine updates.
“Updates to the panels will connect people directly to vaccine information from global and local health authorities,” Google said.
The tech biggie is also funding major research and fact-checking initiatives for accurate information on vaccines.
Google has provided an additional $15 million in ad grants to the World Health Organisation (WHO) “to assist their global campaign.”
It is also providing an additional $1.5 million as part of its Google News Initiative “to fund the creation of a Covid-19 Vaccine Media Hub and support new fact-checking research.”
Also read: Facebook faces mega anti-trust lawsuits in US
“Led by the Australian Science Media Centre, and with support from technology non-profit Meedan, the hub will be a resource for journalists, providing around-the-clock access to scientific expertise and research updates,” Google said.
The initiative includes science media centres and public health experts from Latin America, Africa, Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Content on the platform is being made available in seven languages.
Google is also funding research by academics at Columbia, George Washington and Ohio State universities.
“This research project will survey citizens in 10 countries to find out what kinds of formats, headlines and sources are most effective in correcting Covid-19 vaccine misinformation and whether fact checks that follow these best practices impact willingness to get vaccinated,” it said.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...