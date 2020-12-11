Now, Google to provide Covid-19 vaccine info on Search

Google will launch a new feature on Search that will provide users with a list of authorised vaccines in their location.

The feature will be rolled out to users globally, starting with the United Kingdom.

“Beginning in the United Kingdom, we’re launching a new feature on Search so when people look up information for Covid-19 vaccines, we will surface a list of authorised vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine. As other health authorities begin authorising vaccines, we’ll introduce this new feature in more countries,” Google said.

This is part of the tech giant’s broader initiative to provide more information on Covid-19 vaccines as countries across the globe are now focusing on vaccine deployment.

The Covid-19 information panel on YouTube will also provide vaccine updates.

“Updates to the panels will connect people directly to vaccine information from global and local health authorities,” Google said.

The tech biggie is also funding major research and fact-checking initiatives for accurate information on vaccines.

Google has provided an additional $15 million in ad grants to the World Health Organisation (WHO) “to assist their global campaign.”

It is also providing an additional $1.5 million as part of its Google News Initiative “to fund the creation of a Covid-19 Vaccine Media Hub and support new fact-checking research.”

“Led by the Australian Science Media Centre, and with support from technology non-profit Meedan, the hub will be a resource for journalists, providing around-the-clock access to scientific expertise and research updates,” Google said.

The initiative includes science media centres and public health experts from Latin America, Africa, Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Content on the platform is being made available in seven languages.

Google is also funding research by academics at Columbia, George Washington and Ohio State universities.

“This research project will survey citizens in 10 countries to find out what kinds of formats, headlines and sources are most effective in correcting Covid-19 vaccine misinformation and whether fact checks that follow these best practices impact willingness to get vaccinated,” it said.