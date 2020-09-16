Therapies suppressing immune system not associated with higher risk of Covid-19: Study

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
According to a study published in the journal American Academy of Dermatology, therapies that suppress the immune system in order to control inflammatory diseases like psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis are not associated with a “significantly greater risk for coronavirus”.
Researchers at the Henry Ford Health System in the United States maintained that patients with inflammatory diseases like psoriasis, eczema and lupus, are at the same risk of contracting the virus as the general population, despite their weak immune system.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/anthony-fauci-recommends-vitamin-d-and-c-supplements-to-boost-immunity/article32609587.ece
Researchers said that patients who are immunosuppressed are predisposed to upper respiratory illnesses like common cold, which might cause coughing, runny nose, and sore throat. However, they have not been reported being at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 so far.
The doctors are the first to analyse the relationship between immunosuppressive therapeutics and coronavirus outcomes.
Jesse Veenstra, a Henry Ford dermatologist and the lead author, said in the study: “If you require an immune suppressant medicine for your condition to be well controlled, you should not be afraid to continue that medicine during the pandemic.”
For the study, the researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of 213 patients who were taking immunosuppressive medication for immune-mediated inflammatory disease. These people received medication for at least one month before being tested for Covid-19 between February 1 and April 18.
The study found that 36 per cent of the 213 patients tested Covid-19 positive, and had no higher odds of being hospitalised or placed on a ventilator than the general population.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/uk-to-start-trials-for-inhaled-version-of-covid-19-vaccine/article32606840.ece
The researchers further said that they didn’t find any evidence of an immunosuppressive medication increasing a patient’s odds of testing positive or developing serious illness.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black has gained 5 per cent with above average volume witnessing buying interest ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...