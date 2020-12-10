What happens during unmitigated spread of Covid

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Researchers have analysed the unhindered spread of Covid-19 in Manaus, Brazil, where over 70 per cent of the population was Covid-positive within seven months, to understand what would happen if the world had not taken any step to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.
According to the researchers, including Oxford University scientists, Brazil has witnessed one of the most rapidly growing Covid-19 outbreaks. Amazon was the worst-hit region in Brazil.
The researchers said that in Manaus, the largest metropolis in the Amazon, the first SARS-CoV-2 case was reported in mid-March, after which non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), such as social distancing, were introduced, as per the findings published in the journal Science.
A city in Brazil may have become immune to Covid-19: Study
The researchers noted that the explosive spread of coronavirus was followed by high mortality rates and then the epidemic witnessed a sustained drop despite relaxed NPIs.
To understand whether the population achieved herd immunity after the wild spread of Covid-19, scientists collected data from blood donors in Manaus. They inferred the virus attack rate from the collected blood samples and compared this data with that of Sao Paulo, which was less impacted.
The researchers estimated a 76 per cent attack rate in Manus by October, including adjustments for waning antibody immunity. By comparison, the attack rate in Sao Paulo by October was 29 per cent, partly explained by the larger population size, they added.
The researchers maintained that the attack rates remained lower than predicted in a mixed population with no mitigation strategies despite the widespread Covid-19 in these two cities. “It is likely that NPIs worked in tandem with growing population immunity to contain the epidemic,” they noted. They also acknowledged voluntary behavioural changes as helping.
Brazil hands out so much Covid cash that poverty is at 16-year low
However, according to the authors of the study, further research is needed to determine the longevity of population immunity.
“Monitoring of new cases...will also be vital to understand the extent to which population immunity might prevent future transmission, and the potential need for booster vaccinations to bolster protective immunity,” they wrote in the study.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
Responsible Investing (RI) is a broad term that includes integration of ESG into the investment process. ESG, ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...