Archery World Championship: Indian women’s compound team enters finals

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Indian women’s compound archery team defeated hosts USA 226-225 to enter the finals but the men’s team lost in the last-eight stage of the World Championship here.
The seventh-seeded women’s team, comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha, held its nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Makenna Proctor on Wednesday.
However, the men’s team, led by the seasoned Abhishek Verma, lost 235-238 to Austria in the quarter finals.
The Indian women’s trio will next face top seeds Colombia in the final. Colombia defeated France 234-220 in its semifinal match.
Also see: Ajeetesh top Indian at T-15 in Dutch Open; Sharma slips
The mixed team of Verma and Surekha also entered the final, beating Korea’s Kim Yunhee and Kim Jongho 159-156. They will be up against second seeds Colombia in the summit clash.
In the men’s section, three-time World Cup gold-medallist Verma, along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav, fought well but could not advance ahead.
The Indian men’s team was seeded fifth in the draw.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...