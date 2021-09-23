Sports

Archery World Championship: Indian women’s compound team enters finals

PTI Yankton | Updated on September 23, 2021

Men’s team loses in quarters

The Indian women’s compound archery team defeated hosts USA 226-225 to enter the finals but the men’s team lost in the last-eight stage of the World Championship here.

The seventh-seeded women’s team, comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha, held its nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Makenna Proctor on Wednesday.

However, the men’s team, led by the seasoned Abhishek Verma, lost 235-238 to Austria in the quarter finals.

The Indian women’s trio will next face top seeds Colombia in the final. Colombia defeated France 234-220 in its semifinal match.

The mixed team of Verma and Surekha also entered the final, beating Korea’s Kim Yunhee and Kim Jongho 159-156. They will be up against second seeds Colombia in the summit clash.

In the men’s section, three-time World Cup gold-medallist Verma, along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav, fought well but could not advance ahead.

The Indian men’s team was seeded fifth in the draw.

Published on September 23, 2021

