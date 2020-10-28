Australia's Starc blocks out 'noise' ahead of India cricket series

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Mitchell Starc admits criticism affected his performances the last time India toured Australia but the fast bowler says he has learned to block out the “noise” and is determined to make amends against Virat Kohli's side in the upcoming test series.
Spin great Shane Warne described Starc's bowling as “atrocious” after he took five wickets in the opening match against India on their 2018-19 tour, a match the tourists won by 31 runs to set up their first ever test series win in Australia.
“I think I let the noise get to me, to be perfectly honest, which is a big reason why I don't pay attention to anything now,” the left-arm quick told Cricket Australia's website.
“... now I just couldn't care less what people say. I just don't need to listen to that stuff anymore. I don't read it and I'm a happier person for it.
“As long as I have people around me who I trust talking to, and (in) the change room as well ... that positive reinforcement is there no matter what,” added the 30-year-old.
Starc will play in New South Wales' next two Sheffield Shield games as he looks to fine-tune his slightly tweaked bowling action before facing India.
Kohli's side arrive next month for six limited-overs internationals followed by a four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
“To have a couple of Shield games now, to just focus on that and continue to reinforce some of the little changes I've made over the last couple of months, it's a good chance to make that happen against some good domestic players,” said Starc.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...