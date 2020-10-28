Cricket: Australia confirms schedule for India series

Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 before the first test starts in Adelaide on December 17, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

Australia will play a three-match one-day international series followed by a three-match Twenty20 series against Virat Kohli's side at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Canberra's Manuka Oval, CA said in a statement.

The second test will proceed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the traditional Boxing Day slot on December 26, with the third test at the SCG from January 7.

The fourth starts at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15.