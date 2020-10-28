Sports

Cricket: Australia confirms schedule for India series

Reuters MELBOURNE | Updated on October 28, 2020 Published on October 28, 2020

Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 before the first test starts in Adelaide on December 17, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

Australia will play a three-match one-day international series followed by a three-match Twenty20 series against Virat Kohli's side at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Canberra's Manuka Oval, CA said in a statement.

The second test will proceed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the traditional Boxing Day slot on December 26, with the third test at the SCG from January 7.

The fourth starts at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 28, 2020
Australia
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.