Cinepolis India ties up with Asian Cricket Council to screen 6 matches of Asia Cup 2022

Multiplex chain Cinépolis on Saturday said it will screen a set of matches of the Asia Cup live in partnership with the Asian Cricket Council. Fans across India will be able to watch six matches across its 31 multiplexes beginning with the headline clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The other matches that will be screened live include India’s second group encounter against Hong Kong, three Super 4 games, including teams from both Groups A & B, and the final scheduled September 11.

Apart from being the official event screening partner, Cinépolis has also bagged the rights to distribute the content pan-India, it added

Jay Shah, President, Asia Cricket Council said, “The right ambience can truly elevate cricket viewing for fans and enthusiasts. We are thrilled to partner with a leading movie theatre chain such as Cinepolis that extends a truly immersive match experience across multiple locations.”

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, said, “We can’t take every cricket fan to the match, but we can bring the match to the fans and give them an experience to cherish. Discerning fans not only want to watch their favourite cricketers in action, but also celebrate every four, six and wicket in style. Through this unique viewing experience, we are delighted to offer our patrons and mall partners the adrenaline rush a cricket match must be enjoyed with.”

Cinepolis currently operates 416 screens across 94 multiplexes in India. “Pen Marudhar and Cinepolis India are partnering to distribute the event content pan-India,” it added.