Delhi Capitals on Friday said it has entered into an exclusive digital-first partnership with Viacom18, the digital rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), and global rights holder for the Women’s Premier League (WPL). It added that through this partnership fans will get access to exclusive content from their franchisees across the two marquee T20 leagues.

“We are thrilled to partner with Viacom18 and reach out to a wider fan base through their incredible digital footprint,” said Delhi Capitals CEO, Dhiraj Malhotra. “We’ve built a strong digital presence in the last few years, with a deep connect to our fans. Our association with Viacom18 will take our engagement on digital to a whole new level. We believe this partnership will enable our fans unprecedented access to the exciting universe of Delhi Capitals through JioCinema,” he added.

The franchise said it has close to 14 million fans across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. “The association with Viacom 18 will take the Delhi Capitals even closer to the cricket-loving audience across the country through the digital home of TATA IPL – JioCinema,” it added.

“The partnership with Delhi Capitals will help augment our digital proposition and give fans a compelling reason to watch exciting exclusive surround content complementing the live coverage of TATA IPL and WPL matches on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy & Partnerships, Hursh Shrivastava.

Delhi Capitals open their WPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium, while the men’s team will travel away to face Lucknow Super Giants for their first TATA IPL match on April 1. The matches will be streamed live on JioCinema.

JioCinema users will have access to multiple behind-the-scenes moments, training sessions, travel stories, locker room conversations, and exclusive interviews with top players.

