Euro viewership on SonyLIV overtakes FIFA World Cup 2018

Even before the final kick-off, Euro has already outdone the FIFA World Cup 2018 views on SonyLIV.
With a total of 14 million hours of streaming, the engagement level of users has increased ever since the first match on June 11, 2021.
Making the tournament an unprecedented hit, the platform garnered a rise in viewership with matches like Portugal vs Germany, followed by Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland, and England vs Germany from the playoff stage (Round of 16).
“Euro 2020 has been a crowd-puller on SonyLIV and is being viewed across more than 400 cities in India. The platform has recorded significantly higher viewership from football loving States like West Bengal, the North-East, Kerala and Goa. Also, the streaming of the matches in six different languages has seen encouraging traction in smaller non-metro cities. The uptake of subscriptions in non-metros has doubled that of metro cities,” the company said in a press release.
Tata Consultancy Services enters into strategic partnership with SonyLIV
Ranjana Mangla, Head, Ad Sales Revenue, SonyLIV, said, “We successfully sold out 100 per cent of our inventory with seven sponsors (WazirX, Cred, Acko General Insurance, Dell Technologies, Mahindra, Betway and Black&White) and more than 35 brands from across categories.”
“Riding high on the overwhelming response by our advertising partners for Euro 2020, we are confident of onboarding several more for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as well as our strong upcoming line-up of global sporting events.”
UEFA EURO 2020: 48 million viewers have tuned in to Sony Sports to watch telecast
Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO, WazirX, said the success of Euro 2020 drew a great number of viewers and that has helped the cryptocurrency exchange engage better with its target audience.
Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing, ACKO, said, “Our goal was to introduce the brand to newer audiences and through this partnership we successfully managed to get the desired reach and have continued to stay top-of-mind.”
