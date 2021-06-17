Facebook, ICC partner to bring exclusive content from World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand

Facebook has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to bring exclusive content from the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand to Facebook Watch.

With India and New Zealand set to face each other from June 18 to June 22 with the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship reaching its finale, viewers will be able to access content including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and exclusive video-on-demand content from ICC on Facebook Watch.

ICC Facebook page

The exclusive video-on-demand content will feature on ICC’s Facebook page. As the digital content partner for the ICC in the region, Facebook will continue to cater to the Indian sub-continent’s love for cricket, connecting millions of fans with their favourite match moments and sports icons, it said.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said, “Our continuous endeavour is to bring people together on our platforms, to ignite conversations and build connections. Through our partnership with the ICC, we are focused on bringing the best-in-class and premium action to cricket fans across the Subcontinent, on Facebook Watch.”

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “Our record-breaking growth in digital consumption across marquee ICC events in the recent past demonstrates the continued power of cricket to connect and engage more deeply with diverse audiences around the world. This partnership with Facebook for the inaugural WTC Final will only help deepen that engagement.”

The format for this Test match is meant to help “fuel the passion” for the sport within the community by opening avenues for conversations and discussions, as well as providing fans the ability to share their favourite match moments with friends and family.

Facebook is constantly working towards building and enabling video experiences that connect people and cricket is an integral part of building the social viewing experience on the platform and bringing the community together, it said.