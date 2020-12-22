Kohli deserves credit for taking paternity leave: Smith

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Australian batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said Virat Kohli deserves credit for prioritising the birth of his child over cricket as “there would have been a lot of pressure” on the India skipper to stay for the entire duration of the ongoing Test series.
India are 0-1 down in the four-match rubber after losing the opening Test by eight wickets during which they also collapsed to their lowest Test score.
Kohli will head home on Tuesday for the birth of his first child next month with actor wife Anushka Sharma. The next Test is in Melbourne from December 26.
Also read: Highs and lows: Under Kohli India got both highest and lowest Test scores
“Obviously, it’s a big loss for India, not having him for the rest of the series. We just have to look at the way he played in the first innings. That was a pretty class display against some good bowling on a wicket that was doing a bit,” Smith told reporters during a virtual press conference facilitated by the series’ official broadcaster Sony Network.
“I just fist-pumped him at the end (of first Test) and said ’Mate safe travels, hope everything goes well with the baby, and pass on my best to your wife.’ That was about it," Smith said.
“I’m sure there would have been a lot of pressure for him to stay but to stand up and want to go home for the birth of his first child, it’s a credit for him. It’s a milestone that he certainly wouldn’t want to miss.” Kohli’s 74 was the highest score by any batsman on either side in the first innings of the pink-ball day/night Test while Smith was out for 1.
Also read: Test cricket: India dismissed for record low score of 36 in first test
Smith was also asked about legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne’s view that red ball is “pathetic” and pink ball should replace it in all Tests. He disagreed with the idea.
“Personally I’d like to keep red-ball cricket alive. I think one series or something like that is a good amount. We’ve seen in Adelaide, for instance, it’s worked exceptionally well, it’s a great spectacle. We played some really good day/night games.
“But I think overall, I’d like to personally play red ball cricket a lot,” Smith said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...