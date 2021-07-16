Sports

RISE Worldwide talent division signs cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 16, 2021

The company manages a number of cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has signed an exclusive worldwide talent representation agreement with Reliance Industries-owned sports management company, RISE Worldwide.

The company said it will work closely with Yadav on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of his career, except for his individual playing contracts.

The talent division of RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG-Reliance) manages a number of cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide said, "We are delighted to welcome Suryakumar on-board as part of the world-class talent roster at RISE Worldwide. Surya has been a proven talent with his stellar performances in the domestic circuit, with a rightful place in the Indian senior national team."

Published on July 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

advertising and marketing
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.