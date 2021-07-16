RISE Worldwide talent division signs cricketer Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has signed an exclusive worldwide talent representation agreement with Reliance Industries-owned sports management company, RISE Worldwide.

The company said it will work closely with Yadav on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of his career, except for his individual playing contracts.

The talent division of RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG-Reliance) manages a number of cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide said, "We are delighted to welcome Suryakumar on-board as part of the world-class talent roster at RISE Worldwide. Surya has been a proven talent with his stellar performances in the domestic circuit, with a rightful place in the Indian senior national team."