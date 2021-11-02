TCS joins Jaguar Racing as title partner

Tata Consultancy Services has joined the British racing team Jaguar Racing as title partner ahead of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team will be known as Jaguar TCS Racing.

EV research

During this multi-year partnership, TCS and Jaguar will create a dynamic platform that will drive research and innovation while steering towards advanced concepts and electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

“TCS will leverage its leadership in technology transformation and its experience working with premier players in the EV value chain to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility. The partnership will see the creative use of data and insights from the racetrack to shape the wider growth, development, and transformation of the entire EV ecosystem,” a press statement said.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS said, “ As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilisation of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models. Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities and the planet.”

TCS sports sponsorships

TCS’ foray into Formula E racing adds to its global portfolio of sports sponsorships which include high-profile running events such as the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, TCS Amsterdam Marathon and more.