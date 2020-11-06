Tata Tech, 20 companies to spend ₹4,080 cr to upgrade 150 govt ITIs in Karnataka

Karnataka has signed an agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd to upgrade the state’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and to increase employment opportunities for the youth.

As per the agreement signed on Friday, about 150 government ITIs are to be upgraded at a cost of ₹4,636.50 crore in partnership with Tata Technologies and other industry partners.

Along with Tata Technologies about 20 companies are also contributing ₹4,080 crore from their CSR funds. The remaining ₹657 crore will be provided by the State government

As many as 150 ITIs will be upgraded at a cost of ₹30 crore each and skill development training will also be provided as per demands of the industries. The aim is to provide training in necessary skills to the ITI students based on requirements of Industry 4.0 and provide better employment opportunities.

The scheme also has the vision to attract more investments to the State through skilled human resources in different fields.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “our vision of ‘Engineering a better world’ embodies this social project where we create a platform for students to be a part of the rapidly transforming ecosystem and get exposure to latest machinery, hardware, software, courseware and trainings.”

The agreement was signed in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Anand Bhade, President, Tata Technologies Ltd and Dr S Selvakumar, Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, signed the MoA.

Appreciating the initiative, Yediyurappa said: “This will enable youth to have excellent skill training based on industry demand and on the other hand industry will have skilled workforce. By this the State’s industrial sector will also benefit mutually. Besides augmenting the industrial growth, it willhelp in generating avenues for self-employment.”

Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister, said through this programme it is expected that more than 1 lakh youth will get better employment opportunities every year. Apart from this, 10 new courses are being initiated based on the demands of the industries. Skill training based on industry requirement will be provided in the ITIs.