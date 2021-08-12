The daily dose: August 12, 2021

# Researchers at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, will carry out the country’s first-ever clinical trials on a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) giving its nod recently.

# Another Covid-19 vaccine from Zydus Cadila makes progress. It is developing a recombinant measles virus-vectored vaccine, ZyCoV-MV. The Gujarat-based company’s DNA vaccine awaits final approval to roll-out – any time now!

# And the Pfizer vaccine story continues to simmer, as reports suggest that 5 crore vaccines are in the pipeline for India.

# Maharashtra has further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions and allowed private offices to operate 24x7, with Health Minister Rajesh Tope saying, the State will go in for a strict lockdown if the daily requirement for medical oxygen touches 700 MT per day.

# Meanwhile in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun offline verifications to issue railway monthly pass for fully vaccinated individuals. Maharashtra Chief Minister had recently said that Mumbai’s citizens who are fully vaccinated could use local train services from August 15.