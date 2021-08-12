The daily dose: August 12, 2021

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
# Researchers at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, will carry out the country’s first-ever clinical trials on a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) giving its nod recently.
# Another Covid-19 vaccine from Zydus Cadila makes progress. It is developing a recombinant measles virus-vectored vaccine, ZyCoV-MV. The Gujarat-based company’s DNA vaccine awaits final approval to roll-out – any time now!
# And the Pfizer vaccine story continues to simmer, as reports suggest that 5 crore vaccines are in the pipeline for India.
# Maharashtra has further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions and allowed private offices to operate 24x7, with Health Minister Rajesh Tope saying, the State will go in for a strict lockdown if the daily requirement for medical oxygen touches 700 MT per day.
# Meanwhile in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun offline verifications to issue railway monthly pass for fully vaccinated individuals. Maharashtra Chief Minister had recently said that Mumbai’s citizens who are fully vaccinated could use local train services from August 15.
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...